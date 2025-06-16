Madhya Pradesh cyber police issue advisory against 'online predators'

Bhopal, June 16 (IANS) Amid a surge in reported cases of exploitation under the guise of romantic relationships in Madhya Pradesh, the State Cyber Police Headquarters in Bhopal has issued a detailed advisory aimed at protecting girl students and women from online predators.

The advisory comes in the wake of several disturbing incidents where young women were allegedly lured into fake relationships -- commonly referred to as “love traps” -- and subsequently subjected to drug addiction, sexual exploitation, and blackmail.

According to the advisory, perpetrators often target school and college students or coaching centre attendees through social media platforms.

These individuals present themselves as affluent and stylish, flaunting luxury cars, expensive gadgets, and a glamorous lifestyle to gain trust. In many cases, women accomplices are also involved, helping to build credibility and emotional rapport with the victims.

Once trust is established, the victims are invited to pubs, hotels, or roadside eateries, where they are allegedly introduced to intoxicants.

In a state of inebriation, they are sexually exploited, often without their knowledge. The advisory warns that hidden cameras are sometimes used to record compromising footage, which is later used to blackmail the victims.

In some cases, the victims are coerced into bringing other girls into the fold, perpetuating a cycle of abuse. There have also been reports of forced marriages, religious conversion, and even trafficking.

The cyber police have urged young women to remain vigilant and follow key safety measures: avoid storing objectionable photos or videos on mobile devices, refrain from befriending strangers online, resist the lure of ostentatious lifestyles, and never meet online acquaintances alone.

Most importantly, victims are encouraged to report any such incident immediately to the nearest police station or by calling the cybercrime helpline at 1930.

Officials laid stress that timely reporting can prevent larger crimes and protect others from falling prey.

The advisory is part of a broader effort to raise awareness and empower women to recognise and resist digital manipulation and coercion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.