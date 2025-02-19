Madhya Pradesh Cong chief accuses CM Mohan Yadav's govt of corruption

Bhopal, Feb 19 (IANS) The Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh cornered the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led BJP government on Wednesday, levelling charges of corruption in the governance of the state.

The state’s Congress unit chief Jitu Patwari, talking to IANS on Wednesday alleged that a strong nexus of middlemen is operating in Madhya Pradesh Secretariat office in Bhopal and deciding the projects and allocation of funds.

Jitu Patwari said that being the Opposition party in the state, the Congress was raising its concerns in order to get the Chief Minister's attention and to ensure immediate transparency in the governance system of Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress leader also targeted other ministers of Mohan Yadav's Cabinet, alleging that the governance system had turned out to be "commission system" and there would hardly be any department in Madhya Pradesh where public work could be done without paying bribes.

Patwari went on to advice Chief Minister Yadav to carry out surprise inspections in disguise to find these commission agents involved in each and every department of the state government.

"This is not a matter of allegation and counter-allegation, but a serious issue which needs to be raised. Being a responsible Opposition, the Congress has been pointing this out time and again. I would be ready to join the CM, if he carries out an inspection in any department," Patwari said.

In a scathing attack, Patwari further accused the BJP of tarnishing Madhya Pradesh’s image, citing scams like Vyapam, the nursing fraud, recruitment scandals, and financial misappropriations.

He accused the BJP of creating new methods of corruption while fostering an “immoral and unethical” political culture.

He went on to declare that Madhya Pradesh has become synonymous with corruption.

"Search on Google for the most corrupt state, and Madhya Pradesh tops the list," Patwari reiterated. Patwari alleged that despite the Congress playing a constructive role as an Opposition, the BJP-led government operates with an entirely different mindset — one of deceit and revenge.

