Madhya Pradesh: Budget Session to begin on March 10; CM Mohan Yadav reviews preparations

Bhopal, March 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday reviewed the state government's preparation for the Budget Session of the state Assembly set to commence on March 10.

During the review meeting held at the Chief Minister's official residence, Mohan Yadav emphasised that responses to questions and attention motions should be fact-based and logical.

He also issued necessary directives regarding pending Zero Hour matters, incomplete responses, assurances, and recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee (CAG).

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain along with other senior officials associated with Chief Minister's Office (CMO) officials from the Law and Legislative Department were present in the meeting.

Principal Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Avdhesh Pratap Singh, who was the special invitee for meeting, apprised Chief Minister Yadav about the House's preparation for the session.

A 15-day Budget Session will begin with an address by Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and and will continue until March 24.

The Session will only have 9 sitting days, with 6 days of recess.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led BJP government is likely to present as many as five key bills during this session for discussion and approval from the House.

The state government will present its first full budget in the Vidhan Sabha, commencing with the Governor’s address.

From March 11 to 13, the House will hold meetings and discussions on bills.

The House proceedings will be adjourned from March 14 to 16.

The house will then sit on 17 and 18 March. A holiday will be observed on 19 March for Rang Panchami. House proceedings will continue on 20 and 21 March, followed by another recess on 22 and 23 March. The final day of the house proceedings will be 24 March.

