Madhurima Tuli learns Kathak, says it isn’t age-dependent

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) TV actress Madhurima Tuli is now putting her best foot forward quite literally, as the actress is now learning the classical Kathak dance and learning pretty well.

Showing her desire to learn the dance, the actress posted a video of herself doing some Kathak moves.

As part of both relaxing as well as learning something new, Madhurima regarding her wanting to learn the classical dance said that learning isn’t really age-dependent.

Elaborating on this, the ‘Chandrakanta’ actress said: "I have always believed that learning isn’t age-specific. Right from childhood, I have been a dancing enthusiast.”

The actress added: “As far as classical dance is concerned, I have learnt Odissi for the longest time and completely fell in love with it. Kathak was also on the cards for a long time. I am glad that it finally started. I am definitely looking forward to learning more.”

Madhurima has an impressive roster of projects in the TV as well as the OTT formats, and has branched out into various genres ranging from drama, romance, mythology, thriller, soap operas, action and more.

Apart from her role in television, the actress has also been part of some Bollywood films such as ‘Naam Shabana’, ‘Baby’, ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’, and even international productions like ‘The Black Prince’.

In the web series front, the actress was seen in the military-action-drama series ‘Avrodh: The Siege Within’.

