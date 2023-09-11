Madhuri grooves at Beyonce's Renaissance concert

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene recently attended Beyonce's Renaissance concert. The actress took to her Instagram to share a few pictures and a video of herself grooving to the performance of Beyonce.

The first picture is a selfie with her husband followed by a glimpse of singer Beyonce from the concert. Sharing the experience on the photo-sharing app Instagram, Madhuri wrote in the caption, "Who runs the world? Girls. Queen Bey was a highlight of our trip. Thanks @beyonce for sharing your magic with us Thanks @anjaliraval for making it possible."

As soon as Madhuri shared the video, fans were quick to respond in the comments section. One person wrote, "It's so funny that people in that stadium had no idea that you're a bigger star than Beyonce in India." Another person commented, "OMG YESSS! Two icons in one stadium!" "A QUEEN WATCHING A QUEEN I LOVE IT" read another user's comment.

Earlier, Madhuri shared an emotional note for her two sons as they left home for higher studies. Madhuri Dixit shared two images with her boys. In the first image, the mother and sons pose for the camera as they flash their brightest smiles.

Meanwhile, Beyonce's Renaissance concert has been attended by a lot of celebrities so far. Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were recently seen involved in the PDA at the event, the concert was also attended by Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.