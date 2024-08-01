'Made in Varanasi' badges shine bright on army uniforms of UK, US and more

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) In a commendable testament to India's growing potential, the indigenously produced goods are making their presence felt on foreign shores. The latest in the array of products going global is the 'Made in Varanasi' badges which are shining bright on the uniforms of armed forces pertaining to many countries including the US and African nations.

Notably, army badges of many countries including the US, UK, Oman, Uganda etc., are made in the narrow streets of Varanasi.

Shadab Alam is among a group of locals whose family has been engaged in the enterprise for three generations.

For years, his family along with other residents of Varanasi have contributed immensely in giving the city a global recognition.

As the indigenously produced badges and flags are showcased on uniforms of world's most powerful armies, it has given new vigour to the 'Made in India' campaign.

Shadab in a conversation with IANS also spoke about the intricacies of foreign armies badge manufacturing. He said that the 'Made in Varanasi' badges got a major boost after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came to power in 2014.

"As the badge-making enterprise got listed under GI tag after 2014, the business got a new pace and direction. A lot of orders are being received, leading to many more employment than before. We have added 30 female and 25 male staff to our workforce," he said.

Shadab also said that when French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Varanasi sometime ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted him a French envelope, which was made by his team.

Reports suggest that about 5,000 to 10,000 orders are received on an annual basis. The business has been running for long time but this has found new momentum in the last few years.

As Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Modi, this also reflects government's focus and thrust on the 'Made in India' pitch.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.