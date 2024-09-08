Macaulay Culkin to embark on a tour celebrating 'Home Alone'

Los Angeles, Sep 8 (IANS) Actor Macaulay Culkin, who played the role of Kevin in “Home Alone”, is set to embark on a tour celebrating the film, with a string of special screenings in the US.

Culkin will host “Home Alone: A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin”, a tour across the US to celebrate his iconic 1990 Christmas classic directed by Chris Columbus.

The tour will feature a special screening of the film, along with a moderated interview and Question and answer session, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The tour was announced on the 'Today' show and said it will include Culkin looking back at “his experiences on the set (and) memories,” as well as speaking about “all the things about the movie.”

The tour will begin from Buffalo, New York on November 30, followed by stops in Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts and more.

"Relive the iconic scenes and heartwarming moments from 'Home Alone' on the big screen, and then dive deep into the behind-the-scenes stories and insights with Macaulay Culkin himself. Hear about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic,” a synopsis for the tour stated.

"Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply love the holiday spirit, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all."

The film also featured Joe Pesci, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Stern and John Heard. Culkin got a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Kevin McCallister. He reprised the character in 1992's “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”.

