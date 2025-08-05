Lyrical video of third single 'Yegareyi Nee Rakkale' from Anupama Parameswaran's'Paradha' released

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) The makers of director Praveen Kandregula's upcoming film, 'Paradha', featuring actor Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, on Tuesday released the lyrical video of the third single from the film, 'Yegareyi Nee Rakkale'.

Ananda Media, the production house producing the film, took to its social media handles to share the link to the newly released single.

It wrote,"The journey. The emotion. The Soulful #YegareyiNeeRekkale Lyrical Video is OUT NOW. #Paradha in cinemas worldwide this AUGUST 22nd."

Actress Anupama Parameswaran, who took to her Instagram page to share the link to the song, wrote, "Let the music take you on a journey within… My favourite song from our movie. Third Single from #Paradha. #YegareyiNeeRekkale / #AkaleEeNeermutthukal Lyrical Video out now! Hitting cinemas worldwide this AUGUST 22nd."

'Yegareyi Nee Rakkale' is a melliflous song that appears when the protagonist, Anupama Parameswaran undertakes a road trip along with Darshana Rajendran and Sangeetha. Star composer Gopi Sundar has scored a pleasant melodious number that comes across like a breath of fresh air. Lyrics for this number have been penned by Vanamali and the song has been sung by Ritesh G Rao.

The song, shot in amazing locations, is visually very grand.

'Paradha', backed by the celebrated duo Raj and DK, known for The Family Man series, is being bankrolled by Vijay Donkada along with Sreenivasulu PV and Sridhar Makkuva under the banner of Ananda Media.

Apart from Anupama Parameswaran, the film will also feature actresses Darshana Rajendran and Sangeetha in pivotal roles. Rag Mayur also essays an important role in this women-centric movie.

The film promises to be a hard-hitting yet uplifting tale, with its roots deep in tradition and its message firmly grounded in empowerment.

The film has cinematography by Mridul Sujit Sen, while Dharmendra Kakarala is the editor. Music for the film is by Gopi Sundar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.