Ludhiana-NCR flight to resume on Sep 6: Punjab MP Sahney

Chandigarh, Sep 5 (IANS) The Ludhiana-NCR flight will be resumed on Wednesday and the Bhatinda-NCR in the third week of September, Punjab’s Member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh Sahney said on Tuesday.

Thanking the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Sahney said he had raised the demand for resumption of both the flights in Parliament.

Sahney said due to non-availability of air routes from these two cities the trade was immensely getting affected.

He said in a statement that he has been assured by the Ministry of Civil Aviation that the flight for Adampur will also resume soon.

As the Adampur airport is not being operational the business community and people traveling abroad from Jalandhar are facing a lot of difficulties.

Earlier, Sahney had intervened for the resumption of work at the international airport in Halwara too.

He thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for clearing the work of Rs 47 crore in Ludhiana, which is the need of the hour for the state's economic growth.

