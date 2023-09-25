Lucknow youth accused of molesting aunt

Lucknow, Sep 25 (IANS) Police in Lucknow have started a probe into an incident of a youth accused of molesting his aunt earlier this month.

Although the incident occurred on September 8, the incident came to light on Sunday and the Hazratganj police have registered a case.

The accused lives on ground floor of the same house.

As per the complainant, the accused passed lewd comments at his aunt whenever she passed his room or took the staircase to reach her portion of the house.

On the fateful day, the accused entered the house and caught her from behind.

“He attempted to force himself on me and I fought with all my might. In the process, my dress was torn. I cried for help and a huge number of the residents flocked to the scene to save me. Seeing the residents, the accused fled the scene,” the victim said.

“The fact is that he had an evil design for me and he used to ogle me when I passed near the room on the ground floor in which he lives with his family. He made unsuccessful attempts to rape me in the past also and he gave the issue the colour of a family dispute when I opposed his act,” the victim claimed.

The accused is yet to be arrested.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.