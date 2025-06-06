Lucknow toddler rape case: Accused killed in encounter with UP Police

Lucknow, June 6 (IANS) A man accused of abduction and rape of a three-year-old girl in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was killed in an encounter with police on Friday.

The accused was identified as Deepak Verma by the police after scanning CCTV footage that showed him with the child.

The officials said he was a habitual offender with criminal cases lodged across the city police stations. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) Ashish Srivastava said five police teams were formed immediately after the incident was reported, and a reward of Rs one lakh was announced for his arrest.

Police, after identifying him through CCTV footage, secured his scooter's registration details. Later, following a tip-off, police intercepted Verma near Devi Kheda in Cantonment early Friday.

"When asked to surrender, he opened fire at the police team. In retaliatory firing, he sustained injuries," said Srivastava.

DCP Srivastava gave the details of the case. He said, "On the morning of June 5, at 10 a.m., a complaint was registered that a 2.5-year-old girl had been raped... A case was registered and five teams were formed... As per the CCTV footage of the scooter, the accused was identified as Deepak Verma... The Commissioner of Police was given a proposal to declare a reward of Rs 1 lakh... Within 20 hours, there was an encounter between the police team and the accused.”

The accused was critically injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment, but succumbed to injuries.

The three-year-old girl was abducted, raped and then abandoned under a metro bridge in an unconscious condition, the police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Alambagh area of Lucknow. The girl used to live near the Chandanagar Metro Station with her parents. After the parents could not find the girl in the morning, they started searching for the minor. After a while, the toddler was found in an unconscious state under the metro bridge.

The parents took the girl to Lok Bandhu Hospital and filed a police complaint at Alambagh Police Station. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the spot and started the investigation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.