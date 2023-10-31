Lucknow sets up six control rooms to check air pollution

Lucknow, Oct 31 (IANS) The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has started taking steps to combat air pollution and smog.

Municipal Commissioner Inderjit Singh said that it has been decided to set up a control room to monitor the Air Quality Index (AQI) at six locations in the city.

To mitigate dust and particulate matter on the busy traffic routes, the LMC will continue sprinkling water on the roads.

Regional Transport Office (RTO) will ensure that vehicles more than 15 years old or without pollution certificates do not ply in the state capital.

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has been told to phase out buses exceeding the 15-year limit to reduce emissions from older vehicles.

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board will also take punitive measures against industries and construction sites that contribute to air pollution.

Police and traffic department will implement measures to decongest traffic.

“The plan also envisages encouraging residents to adopt eco-friendly practices,” said municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh.

