Lucknow Police to set up anti-fraud cell

Lucknow, Sep 11 (IANS) The Lucknow Police has set up an anti-fraud cell for the investigation of cases related to cheating and breach of trust.

The cell will be headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Upendra Agarwal, who has served in the CBI's Kolkata unit and has supervised cases like the Sharda chit fund scam and the Rose Valley scam.

The cell will probe cases where the amount involved is more than Rs 50 lakh. It will also focus on property disputes.

Agarwal said that the cell will be staffed with 22 inspectors or sub-inspectors who will be given specialised training in fraud investigation.

He noted that setting up of the cell is a step towards ensuring qualitative investigation and quick disposal of cases pertaining to cheating, forgery, and property disputes.

He said that it will not only give satisfaction to the complainants but will also save time for the courts.

Agarwal also said that the cell will focus on ensuring that both the accused and the complainant are heard before a charge sheet is filed.

He said that this is often not the case in cases of cheating, where the police often side with the complainant without giving the accused a fair hearing.

It is a step in the right direction to improve the investigation of these cases and to ensure that justice is served to the victims, said the officer.

