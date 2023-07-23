LU suspends foreign student for harassing fellow student

Lucknow, July 23 (IANS) The Lucknow University (LU) authorities have suspended a foreign girl student for alleged indiscipline on the campus.LU proctor office issued the suspension notice to the student from Afghanistan who is pursuing PhD in the public administration department. The student allegedly misused the government ID of an Indian girl student to obtain a mobile number and used it to mentally harass a BCA student, also from Afghanistan.

Both the research scholar and the BCA student are roommates in LU's Nivedita girls' hostel.

The duo had a dispute after which the PhD scholar shot pictures and videos of the BCA student, created a fake Instagram account of the victim and posted her pictures with inappropriate messages in Persian.

She also tagged the family members of the victim.

"The Indian student had given her government ID to the Afghan research scholar to help her. She, however, used the ID to get a SIM card issued in her name and used it to create a fake social media account of the victim on which she uploaded explicit content," a senior LU official said.

After the victim lodged a complaint with the proctor's office, allegations against the Afghan research scholar were found to be true. She has been suspended and issued a show cause notice.

LU officials said that the accused girl also used the SIM to harass other girls.

"The accused girl has been suspended pending inquiry. Her hostel allotment and other facilities provided by the university have been cancelled and her entry on the campus has been barred," chief proctor Rakesh Dwivedi said.

"We have given three days to the PhD student to give an explanation in writing. If she fails to submit her reply timely, it will be assumed that she has nothing to say in her defence and strict action will be taken against her," he said.

