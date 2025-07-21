LS Speaker Om Birla urges cooperation for smooth Monsoon Session

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) As the Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appealed to all members to cooperate in ensuring the smooth functioning of the House, underlining its critical role in advancing inclusive development, social justice, and national interest.

In a post on X, Birla wrote, "The fifth session (Monsoon Session) of the 18th Lok Sabha is commencing today. In this sacred temple of democracy, the collective role of all representatives is extremely important for the expression of public aspirations and the protection of national interests."

He urged leaders across political parties to engage in constructive discussions and maintain a healthy democratic dialogue throughout the session, which is scheduled to run till August 21.

"Before the Monsoon Session, I urge the leaders of all parties and honourable members to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House, constructive discussions, and healthy democratic dialogue, so that we can take concrete steps toward inclusive development, social justice, and economic progress," he added.

Expressing hope that the session will be productive, Birla said, "It is hoped that this Monsoon Session, dedicated to the dignity of democracy, the prestige of Parliament, and the priority of public welfare, will be meaningful and successful. Together, we will make significant contributions toward strengthening democratic consciousness, unity in diversity, and constitutional values."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the reporters on the Parliament premises before the session officially begins.

The session comes amid a politically charged atmosphere and is expected to be stormy, as the Opposition is geared up to raise several contentious issues, including the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

A day earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also appealed for collaboration, emphasising that both the ruling and Opposition parties bear equal responsibility in ensuring the Parliament's smooth functioning.

"Our political parties may have different ideologies, but it is everyone's responsibility to ensure that the Parliament runs smoothly. The Opposition has a responsibility and the government has a responsibility too," Rijiju had said.

