LS Speaker to inaugurate national meet of Estimates Committees, release 75th anniversary souvenir

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the two-day national conference of Estimates Committees of Parliament and State/UT Legislative Bodies, here on Monday. He will also release the 75th Anniversary Souvenir of the Estimates Committee of Parliament.

During the two-day conference, Chairpersons and Members of Estimates Committees of Parliament of India and State / UT Legislative Bodies will brainstorm on the ‘Role of Estimates Committee in effective Monitoring and Review of Budget Estimates for ensuring Efficiency and economy in Administration.

The Estimates Committee examines the estimates included in the budget presented to Parliament and the state legislatures. It is also responsible for examining the budgetary allocations made to various government ministries and departments, as well as their actual expenditure and performance.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Chairman Maharashtra Legislative Council Prof Ram Shankar Shinde, Speaker Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, and Chairperson of Committee on Estimates, Parliament of India, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal are scheduled to address the inaugural session, said the state legislature release.

Chairperson of Committee on Estimates, Maharashtra Legislature, Arjun Panditrao Khotkar, will deliver the welcome address and Deputy Chairperson, Maharashtra Legislative Council, Dr Neelam Gorhe, will deliver the vote of thanks during the inaugural session. Chairpersons and Members of Estimates Committees of Parliament of India and State / UT Legislative Bodies; Members of Maharashtra Legislature and other Dignitaries will attend the Session.

Governor, Maharashtra, C.P. Radhakrishnan, will deliver the valedictory address on the concluding day on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Chairperson, Committee on Estimates, Parliament of India, Sanjay Jaiswal, and Leader of Opposition of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, are scheduled to address the valedictory session.

Deputy Speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Anna Dadu Bansode, will deliver the vote of thanks on the concluding day of the conference.

