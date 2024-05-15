LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Maharashtra today
New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister will address public meetings in Dindori at 3:15 p.m. and Kalyan at 5:15 p.m. From there, he will proceed to hold a roadshow in Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency at around 6:45 p.m.
Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Wednesday:
* BJP President J.P. Nadda will campaign in Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday. The BJP chief is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Bihar's Motihari at 11:15 a.m. From there, he will go to West Bengal to address public meetings in Raghunathganj (Murshidabad) at 2:35 p.m. and Bankura at 4:10 p.m. Later, he will attend a meeting on 'Subhadra Yojana' in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar at 7:50 p.m.
* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday. He is scheduled to address public meetings in West Bengal's Hooghly at 11:00 a.m. and Odisha's Ganjam at 2:00 p.m. The Home Minister will later hold a roadshow in Cuttack at around 5:30 p.m.
* Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint press conference of the INDIA bloc in Lucknow at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The Congress chief is also slated to address public meetings in Raebareli at 1:30 p.m. and Amethi at 3:15 p.m.
* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a bike rally and public meeting in Odisha's Balangir at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address public meetings in Mahoba, Hamirpur, and Urai. Later, he is scheduled to hold roadshows in Jhansi at 3:15 p.m. and Lucknow at 7:00 p.m.
* RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will address election rallies in Jharkhand's Chatra, Kodarma, Giridih, and Hazaribagh on Wednesday.
* BSP supremo Mayawati will address an election rally at Atarra in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Wednesday.
* Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold multiple 'nukkad' meetings and public outreach programmes in the Unchahar Assembly segment of the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.
