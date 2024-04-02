LS Polls: BJP's Anil Baluni meets Yogi Adityanath's mother in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand), April 2 (IANS) Anil Baluni, the BJP candidate from Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency, met the mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence here on Monday and sought blessings for his poll campaign.

Anil Baluni said: "Today during the poll campaign for my Lok Sabha constituency... met the mother of two-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Uttarakhand's Panchur village."

The election for Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled for April 19.

