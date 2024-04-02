Bihar BJP MLA claims he received extortion call from Pakistan, files FIR

Patna, April 2 (IANS) Bihar BJP MLA Pawan Yadav claimed that he received an extortion call from Pakistan on Monday.

"The caller has demanded Rs 50 lakh and also threatened that he will kill him and his family members if the demand is not met," said the MLA from Bhagalpur's Kahalgaon.

The BJP MLA said that he immediately lodged a written complaint at Kahalgaon police station and also informed the DSP about the extortion call.

Bhagalpur SSP has constituted a team to investigate the matter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.