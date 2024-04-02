AAP founding member Dinesh Vaghela passes away

Panaji, April 2 (IANS) The founding member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dinesh Vaghela, passed away here at the age of 73 on Monday.

AAP Vice-President, Valmiki Naik, said that the party's founding member Dinesh Vaghela, popularly known as Babaji, has passed away.

Vaghela was the National Executive member of the AAP and worked actively in Goa to strengthen the party.

"Last rites will be held on April 2 at 3.30 p.m. at St. Inez crematorium in Panaji," Naik added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.