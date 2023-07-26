LS adjourned till 12 pm, high drama expected as Cong submits no-confidence motion against govt

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) With the Lok Sabha set to witness a heavy duty political confrontation as the Congress on Wednesday filed the no-confidence motion against the government, proceedings in the Lower House were adjourned till 12 p.m. amid noisy protests by opposition parties on the Manipur situation.

As the House assembled for the day, Speaker Om Birla allowed Question Hour proceedings soon after the House paid tributes to Kargil war martyrs on the occasion of Kargil Diwas.

However the Congress-led opposition members entered the well of the House showing placards and shouting slogans.

Seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence and response on the situation prevailing in Manipur, they disrupted proceedings.

After around 15 minutes into the Question Hour proceedings, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 p.m.

BSP MP Malook Nagar, while asking a question on jute production, mentioned Manipur, seeking to know what incentives the Centre plans to give to jute farmers in the troubled state, so that fighting stops there and the situation improves.

Minister of state for textiles Darshana Jardosh's response however wasn't audible owing to noisy scenes in the House.

