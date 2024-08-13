LoP Satheesan meets CM Vijayan, seeks sops for Wayanad victims

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 13 (IANS) Fifteen days after the worst-ever natural disaster struck Kerala, on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan called upon Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and requested a complete package for Wayanad landslide victims.

Soon after meeting Vijayan, Satheesan said that Rahul Gandhi has promised to build 100 homes for the victims of the tragedy.

“Vijayan has said that soon after the government finds the land, he will call a meeting with us to discuss it. I have told him it would be better if instead of giving land and a home, the concept of a community living in a township should be the way forward, which will bring all those who lived together at the affected areas. Facilities should be given to engage in agricultural activities,” said Satheesan.

“I have put across the need for a micro-level package for the victims as in some families, there are only children, while in some there are only aged people and in some cases, the breadwinner has been lost, hence each family should be looked into and a micro-level package has to be announced,” said Satheesan.

“Now with natural calamities taking place very often, the issue of climate change and its impact have to be addressed with utmost importance. Vulnerable areas prone to these have to be mapped and appropriate action should be taken to address it. There should be a proper forecast arrangement and there should be perfect coordination between the state and the Centre for this,” added Satheesan.

Satheesan insisted that there should be a total loan waiver for the victims.

“People took loans to build homes, to buy vehicles and for agricultural purposes. Following the tragedy, people have lost everything and hence, there should be a total loan waiver,” said Satheesan.

The biggest-ever natural disaster in a single place in the state took place on July 30 which has left 416 dead and 128 people still missing.

There are more than 11,000 people presently living in over 110 relief camps.

