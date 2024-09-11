LoP Gandhi trusts China more than Indian Generals: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh on Wednesday hit out at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the India-China border stand-off and said he trusts Beijing more than Indian Generals.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaking at the National Press Club in Washington DC in the US, on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over its handling of the border stand-off with China near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He said, "Well, if you call having Chinese troops in 4,000 square kilometres of our territory handling something well, then maybe. We’ve got Chinese troops occupying land the size of Delhi in Ladakh. I think that’s a disaster. How would America react if a neighbour occupied 4,000 square kilometres of your territory? Would any president be able to get away with saying that he’s handled that well? So, I don’t think PM Modi has handled China well. I think there’s no reason Chinese troops should be sitting in our territory.”

Speaking with IANS, RP Singh said, "A former army General said very clearly that China does not have even an inch of India's land. Rahul Gandhi runs an agenda with China. He has signed an agreement with the Communist Party and Beijing. That's why he speaks in their support."

The BJP spokesperson also lashed out at the Congress MP’s meeting with US lawmakers including Ilhan Omar, who has a noted anti-India stance.

"Ilhan Omar has always spoken against India. She even passed a resolution against India and opposed Article 370. Now, I want an answer from the Congress and want to know their stand on this. We are constantly saying that the Congress can go to any extent for vote bank politics. There is an election in Jammu and Kashmir, that's why he is meeting and clicking pictures with Ilhan Omar to target his specific audience," claimed RP Singh.

He also took exception to the LoP’s anti-Sikh rhetoric in the US and said, "Rahul Gandhi wants to promote separatism in the country. He uses foreign soil. I had said yesterday that his statement will be misused by the people and reactions are also coming from the Khalistanis and they are supporting his statement."

"If Rahul Gandhi gives such statements, then it would be the same when Article 370 was removed from Kashmir. At that time also Rahul Gandhi had said that bloodshed was happening in Kashmir. While in reality, nothing happened. A few days later Imran Khan called for revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in the UN Assembly,” he said.

“In this way, Khalistanis will also use this statement continuously for many years. He is giving opportunities to people like Simranjit Singh Mann who are asking for compensation from India. Simranjit Singh Mann will say LoP is saying that Sikhs are facing discrimination and should be given asylum," the BJP spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.