LoP asks Kerala Speaker to lift ‘ban’ on media coverage of Assembly proceedings

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 2 (IANS) With the monsoon session scheduled to begin next week, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan in Kerala Assembly on Wednesday urged Speaker A.N. Shamseer to lift the ban on media coverage of House proceedings.

“The restriction came with the Covid pandemic, when the feed of the proceedings of the Assembly was given by the Sabha TV (run by the Kerala Assembly) to all TV channels , but despite a few earlier requests, and raising of the issue in the floor of the House, there has been no change. Now with all Covid restrictions lifted, the media should be allowed to do their job as before,” said Satheesan.

“The Sabha TV has been covering the proceedings in the Assembly in a partisan manner as the Opposition is completely blanked out and only the treasury bench activities are being aired, which is totally undemocratic ,” added Satheesan.

He further pointed out that the Assembly proceedings covered by the media is based on the lines of media coverage in the Lok Sabha.

“ In the 2005 amendment made by the Lok Sabha Speaker, it specifically states that walk outs, entering the Well of the House and such acts should be telecast as and when it happens. In between, the Speaker also should be shown. All along , the coverage in the Kerala Assembly was like that, but ever since the coverage was exclusively done by the Sabha TV, things have gone haywire. So we request that to be fair, the present ban on the media should be lifted,” added Satheesan.

