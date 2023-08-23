Look forward to successful Moon landing: Rakesh Sharma, 1st Indian in space

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) As the nation awaits with bated breath the Chandrayaan 3 landing on Moon, Rakesh Sharma who is the first Indian in space, on Wednesday said that knowing the way ISRO functions, “I can proudly say that Chandrayaan 3 will have a safe landing”.

Sharma will join eminent personalities such as astronauts Sunita Williams and S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, to provide insights on the live simulcast of Chandrayaan-3 #countdowntohistory across National Geographic Channel and Disney+ Hotstar.

“In the last 40 years, despite limited resources, ISRO has had a spectacular journey, the programmes we have conducted over the years have surprised the world,” said Sharma who flew aboard Soyuz T-11 on April 3, 1984 as part of the Soviet Interkosmos Programme to travel in space.

“Space explorations do have their ups and downs, but we've remained focused in our approach, and knowing the way ISRO functions I can proudly say that Chandrayaan 3 will have a safe landing. I look forward to a successful Moon landing,” he added.

Also joining live will be Srijan Pal Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Centre; Chris Hadfield, Former Commander Of The International Space Station and Ann Druyan, Creative Director of NASA's Voyager Interstellar Message and Emmy-winning writer who will count down to the final moments of India’s moon mission.

“With futuristic 3D graphics, uncharted access to the voices of experts from India and abroad, and short informative films, we want to unite Indians across the globe and take them on a memorable journey to #countdowntohistory together," said Gaurav Banerjee, Head Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.