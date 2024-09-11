'Long standing views of the Gandhi family', Assam CM on Rahul's reservation remark

Guwahati, Sep 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday slammed Rahul Gandhi for his recent comment on scrapping the reservation system in India while interacting with students and faculties in a university in the US.

The BJP leader claimed that the Congress MP's statement is a long-standing view of the Gandhi family on the reservation issue.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma posted, "Rahul Gandhi's stance on doing away with reservations is not new; it reflects the long-standing views of the Gandhi family. He is merely echoing what Pandit Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi once advocated but failed to implement."

He has also alleged that the consecutive defeats in general elections forced the Congress party to drift towards anti-India and Islamic forces.

"The harsh reality is that three consecutive Lok Sabha defeats have driven the Congress Party into the hands of Islamists and anti-India forces. Aware that they cannot defeat Modi Ji electorally, they have allied with entities that seek to destabilise the nation," CM Sarma said, adding that Rahul Gandhi and his party have been constantly demeaning the country's national security.

The Chief Minister mentioned in his post, "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party have repeatedly demonstrated a dangerous pattern of undermining India's national unity and security."

"India must resolutely condemn such blatant attempts to compromise our national security and remain steadfast in protecting our core values," he added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised Rahul Gandhi for his reservation remark.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Rahul Gandhi once again brought Congress' anti-reservation face to the forefront."

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation's security," he added.

Earlier, during his visit to the US, Rahul Gandhi was interacting with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, and said that the Congress party would think of abolishing reservation when India becomes a "fair place, which it is not".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.