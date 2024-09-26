Lokesh Sharma is coward, will land up in jail soon: Pratap Singh Khachariyavas

Jaipur, Sep 26 (IANS) Former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyavas on Thursday said that the ex-OSD to former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Lokesh Sharma, is a coward and will land up in jail soon for changing his statement in the phone tapping case.

“Cowards like Lokesh Sharma were enjoying the benefits till yesterday and today he is talking nonsense. He is no celebrity and no one knows him. He is only known after he takes the name of Ashok Gehlot four times a day,” said Khachariyavas.

He said that the former OSD keeps on changing his statements due to which he can land up in jail soon.

“The police will definitely catch him as he keeps on changing the statement,” he said.

On Wednesday, Sharma told Delhi Police officials that Ashok Gehlot was indulging in phone tapping along with his MLAs and they all should be investigated.

Lokesh Sharma that during the political crisis, Ashok Gehlot had put phones of MLAs of his party, including those who went to Manesar with Sachin Pilot, under surveillance.

“The then DGP, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and his Principal Secretary Kuldeep Ranka were also included in it,” Sharma alleged.

He said that the Crime Branch should question Ashok Gehlot and take up for further investigation into the case.

In the phone tapping case, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat lodged an FIR against Lokesh Sharma in the Delhi Crime Branch in March 2021, against which Sharma has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.