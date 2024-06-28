Lokesh Bhatta's role in 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' calls for 'deep emotional commitment'

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Actor Lokesh Bhatta, who stars in the new show 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' shared insights into his role, saying the character is complex, layered, and demands a deep emotional and psychological commitment.

Lokesh plays the role of Gourav in the show and calls it a challenging yet rewarding experience.

Speaking about the show, he said: "It has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my career. This character is complex, and layered and demands a deep emotional and psychological commitment. Gourav has his own element, and he is funny as well. So, jab jab Gourav aayega, he's going to make people laugh."

To prepare for the role, he first understood the backstory of the character, conducted research, employed method acting techniques, and engaged in physical training.

"It was important for me to understand specific aspects of the character or story to portray Gourav authentically," he said.

He further said: "The show brilliantly blends elements of drama and mystery. It is about big dreams and how they reflect our innermost desires and aspirations."

And he is happy to be shooting in Chandigarh since he was born in Punjab. "I love coming here. If I get the chance to shoot here, it’s the cherry on the cake," said Lokesh.

Adding about the producers Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, Lokesh added: "Working with them has been an incredible experience, marked by collaboration, respect, and mutual support. They have created a nurturing and dynamic environment on set. I have worked with them on 'Udaariyaan' as well. They are outstanding and like-minded."

Produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited, the show features Amandeep Sidhu in the lead. It also stars Bhaweeka Chaudhary as Lavanya, and Aakkash Ahuja as Rajat.

'Badall Pe Paon Hai' airs on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.