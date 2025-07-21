Lok Sabha witnesses sloganeering by Oppn, Speaker briefly adjourns House

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Monday after the Opposition began raising slogans within minutes of the Monsoon Session's commencement, demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor.

At the start of the session, the House paid tribute to the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Members also lauded Indian astronaut Shubanshu Shukla for his successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

However, tensions quickly escalated when several Opposition MPs disrupted the proceedings with slogans, pressing for an immediate debate on Operation Sindoor, despite Speaker Om Birla's repeated assurances that the matter could be raised after the Question Hour.

"You should give notice, and whatever the issue is, it will be discussed after the Question Hour. The House should function on the first day, and there should be a good discussion. I will give proper time and opportunity to every MP," Birla said, appealing for order.

He further emphasised that the government was ready to address all issues raised according to parliamentary procedure.

"You have not come here to raise slogans. The House functions as per the rules and regulations. All the issues raised as per the rules will be discussed," he added.

Frustrated with the continued disruptions, the Speaker firmly stated that if Opposition members only wanted to indulge in sloganeering, they should leave the House.

With no breakthrough in sight, the proceedings were adjourned till noon.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla appealed to all members to cooperate in ensuring the smooth functioning of the House, underlining its critical role in advancing inclusive development, social justice, and national interest.

In a post on X, Birla wrote, "The fifth session (Monsoon Session) of the 18th Lok Sabha is commencing today. In this sacred temple of democracy, the collective role of all representatives is extremely important for the expression of public aspirations and the protection of national interests."

He urged leaders across political parties to engage in constructive discussions and maintain a healthy democratic dialogue throughout the session, which is scheduled to run till August 21.

