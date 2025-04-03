Lok Sabha passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill after marathon debate

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) The Waqf (Amendment) Bill remained one of the major subjects of discussion on Wednesday as the Lower House of the Parliament witnessed its tabling. After a marathon debate on the Bill that went on for almost 12 hours, it was eventually passed in the Lok Sabha in the early hours of Thursday. The Bill was approved by the Lower House with a majority of 288 votes against 232.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while intervening in a debate over the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha (Lower House of Parliament) on Wednesday, came down heavily on the previous UPA regime and delivered a sharp critique of the 2013 amendments to Waqf laws.

Describing them as politically motivated measures introduced in a hot-haste manner before the 2014 elections, he highlighted the significant consequences of these changes, including the “transfer of 123 VVIP properties” in Delhi’s Lutyens zone to Waqf authorities.

HM Shah argued that the current Bill would not have been necessary had these amendments not been made.

The Home Minister emphasised the Waqf Board's critical role in ensuring accountability and preventing financial mismanagement.

Prior to voting, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju firmly defended his government against allegations of targeting the Muslim community and fostering divisions.

He stated: “You repeatedly claim our government acts against Muslims, yet it is you who perpetuated fragmentation by establishing separate boards for Sunni, Shia, and other sects. We proposed a unified board to foster unity.”

He clarified the distinction between Waqf and the Waqf Board, addressing concerns about non-Muslim involvement in religious matters.

“The court's decree was presented, yet you refuse to accept the truth. After the Home Minister’s detailed explanation, this issue should not have resurfaced.”

On the Collector’s role, he remarked: “The collector’s duties include revenue and administration; he is the district’s welfare officer. If we cannot trust him, whom shall we trust?”

Amid controversies, the Minister emphasised the need for decisive action and accurate records. Referring to Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi’s remark that the Bill is nothing but an insult to Muslims and why similar measures are not for Hindus, Rijiju noted: “Owaisi Sahab questioned why similar measures are not extended to Hindus. Provisions for Hindus already exist. For Islam, we are instituting measures for women and children, who are citizens of this nation.”

He added, “If someone claims ancestral land usage, the Waqf now demands proof. This transcends religion. Legal registration suffices, regardless of faith - all lands belong to the nation.”

Opposing the Bill, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi "tore" it.

Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, earlier on Wednesday morning asserted that the bill would be passed in Parliament and would bring significant benefits to the Muslim community.

Speaking to IANS, Pal stated, "We have worked for six months, day and night, to present an elaborate report on this bill. The Opposition made several remarks regarding this, stating that it will be used to garner votes in the Bihar Assembly elections. However, despite all such baseless claims, the bill will be passed today."

Amid concerns and criticism, Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, on Wednesday dismissed claims by some Muslim organisations that religious properties would be taken away once the Waqf (Amendment) Bill gets cleared from the House.

He urged people not to believe such statements, stating that the bill only seeks to introduce stricter regulations to prevent the misuse of Waqf properties.

In the House, Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi strongly opposed the Bill, calling it an "attack" on Parliament and the Constitution.

He also alleged that the government had four "key objectives" behind the Bill, which he claimed "targeted" the Muslim community.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also sharply criticised the government, saying that the introduction of the Waqf Bill symbolised its failures.

While participating in the debate on the Waqf Board Amendment Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha, he questioned the coherence of terms like "Unified Waqf Management", suggesting that the Bill's essence, whether articulated in English or Hindi, remained incomprehensible.

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Wednesday assured that the Congress would revise the Waqf law when it comes to power in 2029 as the Lok Sabha witnessed a spirited discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as proposed by a JPC, and tabled by Kiren Rijiju for consideration and passage.

National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura extended support to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, as Lok Sabha holds a marathon discussion on the contentious legislation.

Lalpura told IANS that the legislation is in the larger interest of the community, and it will not cause any harm to the people of the Muslim faith.

Meanwhile, all political parties from Jammu and Kashmir, except the BJP, opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, saying it is intended to disempower Muslims and only target one religion. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the Bill is not acceptable to his party.

Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera has slammed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, describing it as not only “anti-Muslim” but also “anti-constitutional.”

Khera claimed that the Bill is a direct assault on the core principles of the Indian Constitution, particularly those envisioned by B.R. Ambedkar - “equality, federalism, and minority rights.”

K.C. Venugopal, Congress MP from Kerala, also launched a blistering attack at the Centre over the ‘discriminatory’ Waqf Amendment Bill and stated that the only motive behind this contentious bill was to push its agenda of hatred and dividing the country in the name of religion.

