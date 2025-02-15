LJPRV MP hits back at Lalu Yadav, says NDA won four bypolls despite his presence

Patna, Feb 15 (IANS) Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPRV) MP Shambhavi Choudhary hit back at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for his recent claim that BJP will never come to power in Bihar as long as he is politically active.

Choudhary mocked Lalu’s statement, calling it unrealistic and baseless.

She pointed out that despite Lalu’s presence and active campaigning in the recent by-polls, the NDA still secured victory in all four seats -- Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj, and Imamganj.

“Lalu Prasad himself campaigned in Belaganj, yet we won all four seats. What does that say about his influence?” she questioned.

The statement of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav came on Thursday when he directly attacked the BJP ahead of the Bihar Assembly election due later in 2025.

Shambhavi Choudhary continued her attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, highlighting that despite Lalu’s presence in Bihar “NDA secured an impressive victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning 30 out of 40 seats in Bihar. NDA emerged victorious in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections as well.”

“We have been winning elections while Lalu Prasad Yadav is in Bihar, and we will win the 2025 Assembly election with a huge margin too,” she asserted.

She criticised RJD’s caste-based politics, stating that it no longer works in Bihar.

“The people of Bihar now vote for development, and the NDA represents development,” she added.

With Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 approaching, the battle between NDA and RJD’s Grand Alliance is heating up.

While Lalu banks on his influence, NDA leaders are confident in their electoral strength and development agenda.

Both RJD and NDA leaders are intensifying their attacks on each other. While Lalu Yadav claims BJP cannot win Bihar, the NDA’s recent by-poll victory seems to tell a different story.

The political showdown between RJD’s Grand Alliance and BJP-JDU-led NDA is far from over, with both sides gearing up for a heated electoral battle.

