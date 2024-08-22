Liquor mafia assaults six policemen, excise officials in Bihar

Patna Aug 22 (IANS) Six policemen and excise officials were injured in an attack by a liquor mafia in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Thursday.

The incident occurred in ward number 8 of Shivrajpur Panchayat, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Nautan police station. The officers arrived in the village to conduct a raid however they were assaulted by the liquor mafia.

The injured officers were immediately taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital Bettiah, where their conditions were reported to be critical. The circumstances leading to the raid and the subsequent attack are being investigated by the authorities.

Manoj Kumar Singh, the Excise Superintendent of Bettiah said: “The raid was conducted in response to reports of liquor smuggling in the village. A combined team of police and excise department officers went to the village with the intent of arresting the suspects. However, as soon as the team arrived, they were attacked by the mafia.”

“Six officials of police and excise department have been assaulted in the attack,” he said.

Singh emphasised that the authorities are determined to put an end to illegal activities in the region.

He said that the suspects fled the scene but efforts are underway to apprehend them and their identities have already been established.

“The investigation continues as authorities work to bring those responsible to justice,” Singh said.

An FIR has been registered at the Nautan police station in connection.

Due to the liquor ban, the mafias are active in every district of Bihar. Many cases of makeshift liquor manufacturing units as well as smuggling of liquor have also appeared publically.

