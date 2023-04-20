Lily Collins drops major hint over future of hit series 'Emily In Paris'

Los Angeles, April 20 (IANS) British-American actress Lily Collins has teased that there's even more drama to come from the fourth season of rom com series 'Emily In Paris' - and dropped a major hint about the show's future.

The show follows Lily's character Emily as she brings the American perspective to a marketing firm in Paris and has her own romantic adventures along the way, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The third season of the show ended in December last year and left fans yearning for more. "NEED Emily in Paris season 4 asap," one fan tweeted. A second put: "I NEED EMILY IN PARIS SEASON 4 NOOWWWWW (sic)." A third added: "How am I supposed to wait for season 4 of Emily in Paris after that."

As per Mirror.co.uk, while the fourth season of the show has been renewed by Netflix bosses, nothing more has been said about the next instalment, leaving Lily to share her own predictions for the show.

"I just know, obviously, the many cliffhangers, and there's multiple ways in which it could go," Lily told Entertainment Tonight. "I just know that there's gonna be obviously more drama, more laughs and more fashion and more travel."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.