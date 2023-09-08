Lily Allen calls her wedding with David Harbour 'best decision'

Los Angeles, Sep 8 (IANS) Actor David Harbour and English songstress Lily Harbour are now celebrating three years of a happy and blissful marriage, with the singer calling the wedding, her best decision.

The British singer-songwriter, 38, shared an Instagram photo from the couple's wedding day in 2020 .

“3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress,” Allen captioned the post.

In the image, Allen and the ‘Stranger Things’ actor, 48, are looking at each other, with the singer laughing while wearing a simple veil to complement her white off-the-shoulder mini wedding dress, People magazine reported.

Two years ago, to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, Allen shared a carousel of photo and video memories on Instagram.

One of the photos included a picture of her in her wedding dress, paired with a cheetah coat, while showing off her veil and manicured nails.

"1 year down with this guy. Happy Anniversary baby @dkharbour," she wrote. "I prefer my life with you in it. You can stay."

Allen and Harbour tied the knot in Las Vegas in a low-key ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. The wedding took place only a day after the couple obtained a marriage license.

"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," Harbour captioned his post from their wedding day at the time. "Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

Since the wedding, Harbour has become the step-father of Allen’s two daughters, Marnie and Ethel, whom he has frequently been hanging out with since. Just recently, he took one of them to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Minneapolis.

Speaking with People back in 2020, Harbour explained that he is proudly involved in the lives of Ethel, 11, and Marnie.

"I'm in a relationship with three women who all have very different opinions of me at various times," the ‘Hellboy’ star joked at the time.

In all seriousness, Harbour said, "Making that kind of a commitment, which I haven't for most of my life, was a huge thing for me. And it just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I just feel a little bit more like an adult."

