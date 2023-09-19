Lili Reinhart talks about feeling insecure about her arms

Los Angeles, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Lili Reinhart says her "body dysmorphia has been going crazy" because she has been obsessing over the size of her arms.

The 'Riverdale' actress has criticised unrealistic standards of beauty and insisted most of the "skinny" limbs people see on pictures are only a natural size on teenagers as she said she regretted having "wasted" so much time worrying about her own biceps and triceps, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I wish there were more average sized arms represented in mainstream media for women. My body dysmorphia has been going crazy because I feel like my arms need to be half the size they are currently?" she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We've glamorised these skinny arms that, for most of us, can only be achieved if you're a literal adolescent. I truly wonder how anyone survives or gets through this life without having severe BD. Maybe it's a cruel amplified version in combination with my OCD, but damn. The amount of time I've wasted thinking about my arms in the last few months is insane (sic)."

The 27-year-old actress hoped her admission would offer support to other women worrying about their bodies.

She added, "I wanted to throw my own thoughts out there to let other women know they aren't alone."

This isn't the first time Lili has spoken up about unrealistic beauty standards as last year, she blasted Kim Kardashian for her "ignorance" when she revealed she had lost 16lbs in just three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the Met Gala.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she fumed, "To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are … because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month… all to fit in a f****** dress? So wrong. So f***** on 100s of levels."

