Ramadan 2025: Roza, Dos and Don'ts in Holy Month

The Holy Month has begun for Muslims around the world as Ramadan season is going on in full swing. Fasting, which is one of Islam's five pillars, is more than just abstaining from food and drink. Fasting during the holy month is a chance to connect to Allah, exercise empathy, and grow spiritually as a person. To make the most of this holy time, here is a guide to help you fast correctly and stay healthy. Let us know the dos and don'ts to follow while fasting.

Dos to follow during Ramadan 2025

Focus on the spiritual significance of fasting. Fast with sincerity and make it an act of purification.

Offer extra prayers, especially Taraweeh, and offer earnest supplications. Pray regularly.

Ramadan is an ideal time to exhibit generosity. Donate to Zakat and Sadaqah to benefit those in need.

Avoid fights, gossip, and negativity. Maintain patience. Encourage self-control and kindness.

Do not skip Suhoor: Sunnah, the pre-dawn meal, offers the energy to fast throughout the day.

Drink plenty of water between Iftaar and Suhoor to prevent dehydration.

Have a balanced diet. Eat complex carbs, protein, healthy fats, and fiber in your meals.

Gently break your fast. Start with a light soup, dates, or fruits before moving on to substantial items.

Overeating at Iftar might cause pain. Practice portion control.

Try to stay productive and manage your energy carefully.

Don'ts to follow during Ramadan 2025