AP DSC Recruitment 2025: Notification for 16,347 Teacher Vacancies

In a major announcement, the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister announced that the state government will shortly issue notifications for the recruitment of 16,347 teachers through the District Selection Committee (DSC). This decision is likely to provide relief to thousands of prospective teachers who have been waiting for a long time.

The minister said that the notifications would come out in March and the recruitment process would be done without any delay or obstruction. The posts for which the recruitments are to be made include 6,371 secondary grade teachers, 7,725 school assistants, 1,781 trained graduate teachers, 286 postgraduate teachers, 52 principals, and 132 physical education teachers.

The Andhra Pradesh government had previously withdrawn the DSC notifications of the earlier government, which had declared 6,100 posts. The government had vowed to fill 16,347 posts, and the announcement made by the education minister is in line with that.

The aspirants, though, have expressed annoyance at the delay in issuing notifications, which has taken more than eight months. They have accused the government of "playing with their lives and careers." The aspirants have also asked whether the chief minister's signature is worth anything.

The decision of the government to withdraw the earlier notifications and release new ones has further increased the woes of the aspirants. They have accused the government of playing politics with their lives using the DSC notifications.

Despite the delays and controversies, the announcement made by the education minister has given the aspirants a ray of hope. They are now waiting eagerly for the notifications to be released and the recruitment process to start.

