Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali 2025 Holidays: Travel Trends, Destinations & Short International Trips

With Navratri already underway and Dussehra and Diwali just around the corner, India’s festive season is shaping up as a major travel period in 2025. Families and young travellers are not only heading home for celebrations but are increasingly exploring domestic hotspots and short international destinations, blending culture, relaxation, and festive spirit.

Popular Domestic Destinations

Domestic travel continues to lead the festive season, with many travellers seeking cultural and leisure experiences within India. Some of the top domestic destinations this festive season include:

Kolkata: Known for its vibrant pandal-hopping during Durga Puja, visitors can combine festival immersion with heritage tours and culinary experiences.

Mumbai & Pune: City breaks here offer a mix of shopping, festival fairs, and family-friendly entertainment.

Goa: A popular choice for those looking to celebrate festivals with beachside leisure, parties, and cultural shows.

Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra: Perfect for travellers interested in heritage tourism, palace visits, and traditional festivities.

South Indian Cities (Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad): These cities attract families looking for cultural celebrations, local temple visits, and short hill-station or resort trips nearby.

Rising Trend of Short-Haul International Trips

Short-haul international destinations are becoming the new “long weekends” for Indians. Abhishek Daga, Co-Founder of Thrillophilia, explains, “Families are increasingly planning 4–6 night trips abroad, combining luxury stays with immersive experiences.”

Top international destinations this festive season include:

Dubai & Abu Dhabi: The UAE is a top pick for family-friendly activities, desert safaris, luxury resorts, and festive events.

Singapore: Known for its fireworks, theme parks, and cultural festivals, Singapore is increasingly popular for short international getaways.

Thailand (Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi): Visa-on-arrival options, beaches, and cultural attractions make Thailand a convenient festive destination.

Bali & Indonesia: Ideal for families and couples seeking nature, wellness retreats, and tropical experiences.

Vietnam & Malaysia: Emerging as preferred destinations for South Indian travellers, thanks to affordable packages and strong flight connectivity.

Maldives & Bhutan: Perfect for couples and families seeking a mix of luxury, natural beauty, and cultural immersion.

EaseMyTrip’s Pittie adds, “Destinations with visa-free or visa-on-arrival policies are particularly popular this year, offering convenience and flexibility during a busy festive season.”

Longer, Well-Planned Holidays

Festive travel in 2025 is shifting from quick weekend trips to longer, organized vacations. Families are booking six- to eight-day trips, carefully planning accommodation, activities, and cultural experiences. Daga highlights that many are opting for “smart luxury”—premium stays with curated experiences that are memorable yet budget-friendly.

Young Travellers and Experiential Focus

Younger travellers, particularly Gen Z, are driving the trend for cultural exploration. Around 50% of them actively seek participation in local festivals and traditions while travelling. This has led to a surge in demand for destinations offering both immersion in local culture and convenience, striking a balance between experience and comfort.

Conclusion

This year, festive travel in India is evolving. Longer trips, thoughtful planning, and higher budgets define 2025’s trend, whether families are exploring domestic destinations or taking short international breaks. Younger travellers and culturally curious tourists are driving demand for immersive experiences, while visa-friendly destinations and smart luxury stays make travel more convenient and memorable.

From cultural immersion to unwinding and merriment, Indians are making festive travel a moment to discover, connect, and make the season truly memorable.

Also read: Navratri 2025 Day 2: Significance, Story, Puja Vidhi & Mantras of Maa Brahmacharini