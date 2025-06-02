June 2025 Bank Holidays: Full List is Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the bank holidays for June 2025. There are 12 holidays this month, including regular weekly offs and important festivals.

Important points to remember:

Banks will be closed every Sunday (June 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29) across the country.

The second and fourth Saturdays (June 14 and 28) are also bank holidays nationwide.

Despite these holidays, online banking services like net banking, mobile banking, and UPI will continue to work without interruption.

Festival and Regional Holidays:

On June 6 (Friday) , banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid).

, banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid). On June 7 (Saturday) , many cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, and others will observe Id-ul-Zuha, and banks will be closed.

, many cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, and others will observe Id-ul-Zuha, and banks will be closed. Raja Sankranti is observed on June 11 (Wednesday) in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Imphal, and Shimla, leading to bank closures there.

(Wednesday) in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Imphal, and Shimla, leading to bank closures there. Ratha Yatra is on June 27 (Friday) , and banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar and Imphal.

, and banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar and Imphal. On June 30 (Monday), banks in Aizawl will be closed for Remna Ni.

Make sure to plan your banking activities accordingly. Online banking will remain available even on holidays.