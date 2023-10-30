LG launches audio speaker series with enhanced battery life in India

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) LG Electronics on Monday launched a new audio speaker series -- ‘LG XBOOM’ with enhanced battery life in India.

The LG XBOOM includes two models -- XL7S and XL5S, which will be available at a starting price of Rs 54,990 and Rs 44,990, respectively.

"Boasting outstanding features, robust sound reproduction, and captivating lighting effects, the fresh LG XBOOM series is poised to establish itself as the top pick for gatherings, occasions, and everyday enjoyment," Hak Hyun Kim, Director, Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, said in a statement.

The LG XBOOM XL7S has a battery life of up to 20 hours, while the XL5S has a 12-hour battery life, and both speakers have an IPX4 Water Resistant rating that can withstand water splashes, according to the company.

Users can also use the speakers for karaoke sessions and can even connect a guitar and host their very own acoustic concert.

They can also utilise the "My Pick" feature on the XBOOM app to personalise and customise their own party lighting with three special lighting effects and control its brightness.

With a 250W output, the XL7S model is made for large gatherings.

Featuring a 20.32 cm Giant Woofer, this speaker is designed to provide a more powerful bass, delivering a deep and bold sound that will captivate and energise the entire crowd.

Moreover, the LG XBOOM XL5S comes with a 16.51 cm Giant Woofer, delivering powerful bass that sets the stage for any venue.

The speakers come equipped with Dynamic Bass Optimiser that allows users to enjoy balanced sound without distortion of the bass, the company said.

With two 6.35 cm dome tweeters, this speaker ensures crisp and clear sound, allowing you to hear high-frequency notes clearly whether you're indoors or outdoors, it added.

