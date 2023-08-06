LG grants sanction to prosecute accused in Ambedkar statue desecration case

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K Saxena on Sunday granted sanction to prosecute an accused for desecrating the statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar at the MCD Park in South East Delhi last August.



Delhi Police said that the Lieutenant Governor has granted the sanction for prosecution under Section 196 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Delhi Police had sought sanction for prosecution of accused, Rohit Harsana, for the commission of offence under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code. An FIR has also been lodged at Police Station Sarita Vihar.

Harsana has admitted that he committed the act with the intention to hurt the sentiments of the SC/ST people.

Police said that it examined three witnesses who informed that the accused was roaming around the idol of Dr Ambedkar in MCD Park.

The witnesses said that the accused was looking around again and again and after a while picked up a stone and hit on the head of the statue due to which half of the head fell down and the accused ran away from the back side of the park.

They had also informed the police that the accused runs a dairy in Madanpur Khadar and resided in the Jhuggi.

The accused who was arrested is presently out on bail. The FIR has been registered under sections 295, 153A and 427 of the IPC.

--IANS

