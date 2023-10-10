LeT terrorist gunned down in J&K's Shopian had killed Kashmiri Pandit

Srinagar, Oct 10 (IANS) The two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who were slain in a gunfight with the security forces at Alshipora in South Kashmir's Shopian district, have been identified, said officials on Tuesday, adding that one of them was involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit.

The Army said that on the receipt of intelligence inputs from agencies about the presence of two unidentified terrorists in the general area village Alishahpur, Shopian, a joint search operation was launched by the Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police on intervening night of October 9-10.

"The area was cordoned by the security forces to carry out a search. At around 01:00 a.m. the terrorists opened fire on the security forces which resulted in a fire fight. Two terrorists were neutralised during the operations," the Army said.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq, both from LeT.

"It has also been learned from police sources that Jazim Farooq alias Abrar was involved in the killing of Late Mr Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama on February 26 this year. Two AK Series rifles, one pistol and other war-like stores have been recovered.

"This has once again brought to fore the nefarious designs of Pakistan in supporting terrorists and trying to disrupt peace and development in Kashmir. The high-level of synergy between the security forces and intelligence agencies has once again proved to be very effective in elimination of terrorists in the hinterland," the Army said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.