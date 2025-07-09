LeT prison radicalisation case: BJP accuses K’taka govt of being soft on terror following NIA arrests

Bengaluru, July 9 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three individuals -- including a prison psychiatrist and a City Armed Reserve (CAR) policeman -- in connection with the 2023 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) prison radicalisation case.

The arrests were made following extensive raids across Bengaluru and Kolar districts. Those arrested include Dr. Nagaraj, a psychiatrist at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison; Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Chan Pasha; and Anees Fathima, mother of an absconding accused.

The NIA said the case pertains to a conspiracy by habitual offenders to carry out terror activities in Bengaluru on behalf of the proscribed LeT outfit.

Reacting to the arrests, BJP State General Secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar alleged that the incident exposed the Congress government’s “soft corner for terror.”

“A collapsed law and order system is a clear indication that the state is sinking poor business environment,” he said, calling the NIA operation a damning reflection of the Home Department’s failure.

Kumar expressed concern that state government officials, including an ASI and prison staff, were allegedly colluding with international terror networks.

“This isn’t just alarming, it’s evidence of silent support to extremists,” he said, questioning the role of the Karnataka Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in preventing such infiltration.

“It is shocking that staff from the Home Department allegedly aided a convicted Lashkar terrorist, Tadiyandaveed Naseer, lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison, and passed instructions to absconder Junaid Pasha, believed to be operating from abroad,” Kumar said, adding, “What exactly is the ATS doing in this state?”

He also targeted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of weakening internal security forces -- drawing a parallel to the alleged dilution of the anti-Naxal force during his previous tenure.

“Is the Internal Security Division (ISD) also being rendered ineffective to avoid upsetting certain vote banks?” he asked.

Kumar criticised what he called the government's misplaced priorities. “While they rush to bring in ‘hate speech’ laws to silence Hindu activists, they ignore terror activities occurring within the state’s prisons and police force,” he alleged.

He warned the Congress government against being a “silent spectator” in the face of rising security threats and accused it of indulging in appeasement politics.

According to the NIA, during the raids, officials recovered arms, ammunition, digital devices, cash, gold, and documents from the accused.

Dr. Nagaraj was allegedly smuggling mobile phones into the prison for use by inmates, including Naseer, with help from one Pavithra. Meanwhile, Anees Fathima is accused of passing on Naseer’s instructions to her son, Junaid Ahmed, for raising funds and facilitating delivery inside the prison.

The NIA also said ASI Chan Pasha had, in 2022, passed on information about Naseer’s court escort movements in return for money.

