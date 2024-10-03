Let Kumaraswamy focus on getting central grants rather than K’taka CM's resignation: JD(S) MLA

Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 3 (IANS) In a surprising development, JD(S) MLA and senior leader G.T. Deve Gowda on Thursday lashed out at his own party leader and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, and advised him to focus on getting central grants for Karnataka instead of CM Siddaramaiah's resignation.

Gowda made the statement at the inaugural function of the Dasara festival at Mysuru city on Thursday.

“We are all living in glass houses. Has the court sought his resignation? If the people against whom FIRs have been lodged have to tender their resignations, will those in the JD(S) be ready to tender resignations from their posts?” Gowda questioned taking a swipe at Kumaraswamy.

“Shouldn’t those who are Union Ministers in the central government have a responsibility? If Kumaraswamy is asked to resign, will he submit his resignation? Is it possible for CM Siddaramaiah who became CM after winning 136 seats to resign? Is it possible to tender a resignation, if asked?” Gowda stated.

“The media will telecast news about rape and murder for three months. How many days do you want to telecast news on one FIR?” Gowda stated.

He further challenged all those against whom FIRs have been filed, to stand in front of the Vidhana Soudha.

“Are leaders ready to come for this?” Gowda questioned.

Coming to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s defence, Gowda stated, “CM Siddaramaiah is the blessed son of goddess Chamundeshwari. CM Siddaramaiah started his political career from the Chamundeshwari constituency and he has grown to become a Chief Minister twice. Siddaramaiah has the blessing of goddess Chamundeshwari and the people.”

He continued, “Once, in a bye-election, the BJP and JD(S) together worked to defeat him, however CM Siddaramaiah emerged victorious in that bypoll with the blessings of goddess Chamundeshwari.”

“CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar toiled together to bring the Congress government to power in Karnataka. It is CM Siddaramaiah who made Dalit leader H.C. Mahadevappa the Minister for Social Welfare in the state. Mahadevappa is a lucky person as CM Siddaramaiah never favoured his family,” Gowda underlined targeting Kumaraswamy.

Reacting to the development, Kumaraswamy reacted in Bengaluru saying that he had sought the resignation of the CM not due to the filing of an FIR against him but for misuse of power.

“He is no one to vouch for CM Siddaramaiah,” Kumaraswamy maintained using a Kannada proverb.

“The evidence was destroyed by officers in the CM Siddaramaiah case and that is why his resignation is being demanded. Let G.T. Deve Gowda speak in favour of CM Siddaramaiah. Why shouldn’t he? They are up to something against me,” Kumaraswamy claimed.

