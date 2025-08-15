Let this freedom power our individual excellence, growth and our Nation’s relentless progress, says Chiranjeevi

Chennai, Aug 15 (IANS) Wishing all Indians a very happy Independence Day, Mega star Chiranjeevi, on Friday, said, "Let this freedom power our individual excellence, growth and our Nation’s relentless progress."

Taking to his X timeline to wish all Indians a very happy 79th Independence Day, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Wishing Every Indian a Very Happy 79th Independence Day!! Let us celebrate the precious freedom our forefathers earned for us. Let this freedom, power our individual excellence, growth and our Nation’s relentless progress! Jai Hind. #79thIndependenceDay"

Chiranjeevi was joined by several other top stars and film industry professionals like Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Ram Charan, who too took to social media to wish the masses a happy Independence Day.

Actor, director, producer and politician Kamal Haasan took to his X timeline to share his Independence Day wish. He wrote, "Independence to dream, to innovate, to uplift From plough to particle, from the salt march to the space age, May we keep widening the freedoms that make India stronger, Let the courage that won us freedom now win us progress, in every village, every city, every mind. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind."

Dhanush, on his X timeline, wrote, "Wishing everyone a happy Independence Day. Jai hind."

Young actor Harish Kalyan, for his part, wrote, "Proud to be Indian. Happy Independence Day, everyone!"

Actress and singer Andrea Jeremiah, expressed her Independence Day wishes, by sharing the well known poem 'Where the mind is without fear', written by Rabindranath Tagore.

Posting the poem as an image, the actress put out a post that read, "Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake."

Telugu star Jr NTR, whose film War 2 hit screens on Friday, wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind"

Music director Santhosh Narayanan disclosed that the Independence Day would always be a cherished day for him as it also marked his wedding anniversary and that it was on this day that director Pa Ranjith and producer C V Kumar had made him who he was.

He wrote, "One of the most cherished days for me. Celebrating our 79th #IndependenceDay, my 13th wedding anniversary and 13 years since @beemji and

@icvkumar made me who I am as a film composer and artist with #Attakathi . Wishing you all on this special day !!"

