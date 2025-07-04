Lesson on Governor's powers included in Kerala Class 10 Social Science textbook

Thiruvananthapuram, July 4 (IANS) Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Friday said that a lesson on the "constitutional powers of the Governor" has been included in Class 10 textbooks in the state from the current academic year.

Announcing this decision, Sivankutty said that the textbooks will reach the students very soon.

"This will be included in the second volume of the Social Science textbook under the chapter, Democracy an Indian Experience," said Sivankutty.

"It will include the responsibilities, rights and duties of the Governor, and there will be other topics which include the Emergency period, the Apex Court judgment cancelling the electoral bond and a few others," said Sivankutty.

Last month, Minister Sivankutty announced that the state government is planning to include a lesson on Constitutional powers of Governor in Class 10 textbooks, soon after he staged a walkout from an official event at the Governor's residence, protesting the display of a controversial Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-style image of the Bharat Mata.

Notably, the announcement came after tensions escalated between the Kerala government and Raj Bhavan.

On an earlier occasion during the World Environment Day celebrations, State Agriculture Minister P. Prasad skipped a Raj Bhavan event after learning that the same image would be displayed.

The state government then hastily organised a parallel event at the Secretariat to avoid a confrontation.

Incidentally, the friction between Raj Bhavan had reached a new low when Tilomattama Arlekar's predecessor, Arif Mohammed Khan, had several skirmishes with the Kerala Ministers and even with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. On a few occasions, not even the customary pleasantries were exchanged between the leaders, even after being on the same stage.

Neither CM Vijayan nor any of his Cabinet Ministers came to bid farewell to Arif Mohammed Khan when he left Kerala to assume the office of Bihar Governor.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.