'The Legend of Hanuman' season 6 trailer is all about 'Yudh Aur Vicharon Ka Sangharsh'

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) The makers of season 6 of the mythological drama, 'The Legend of Hanuman' have unveiled the captivating trailer.

The latest season will bring to life one of the most iconic and emotionally charged moments from the 'Ramayana' – Hanuman’s race against time to save Laxman. Driven by devotion and destiny, Hanuman embarks on his greatest challenge yet, crossing vast lands and treacherous oceans to find the mystical Sanjeevani Booti before it’s too late.

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who has given his voice to Raavan, expressed his excitement saying, “The trailer for Season 6 gives me goosebumps every single time I watch it. It promises to be visually grander, emotionally richer, and narratively more intense. This season truly feels like a living chapter from our great history, brought to life with meticulous details that will transport you directly into that era. While many are familiar with Lord Hanuman bringing the Sanjeevani Booti for Lakshman, this season delves deeper into the journey behind that moment, allowing viewers to experience every heartbeat of it as if they’re living it themselves. With JioHotstar as the platform, this epic tale is reaching millions across regions and generations."

Talking about the series, he added, "That’s the beauty of The Legend of Hanuman, it’s not just a mythological series, it’s a story etched in golden arches of history that resonates with every age group. Whether you're watching the action, the storytelling, or the values it imparts, this is a show that stays with you long after the episode ends.

Jointly produced by Graphic India and Sharad Devarajan, the new season of 'The Legend of Hanuman' is back with even more epic battles and divine moments.

'The Legend of Hanuman Season 6' will be streaming this Hanuman Jayanti from April 11 only on JioHotstar!

