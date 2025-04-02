Inauguration of ‘Dr Bindeshwar Pathak Memorial Centre’: Honouring a visionary leader

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Sulabh International marked the 82nd birth anniversary of its esteemed founder and global sanitation pioneer, Padma Vibhushan Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, with the inauguration of the Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Memorial Centre at the Sulabh Gram campus on Wednesday in New Delhi.

The event also saw the unveiling of a statue dedicated to his memory.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Minister of State Ram Nath Thakur, and Bihar government Minister Nitish Mishra. The dignitaries paid tribute to Dr. Pathak’s remarkable contributions to sanitation and social reform.

Speaking on the occasion, former President Kovind emphasised the significance of integrating the ‘Sociology of Sanitation’ as a field of academic study in Indian universities. He stressed the need to embed Dr. Pathak’s values and philosophy within the broader social sciences framework.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a special message, hailed Dr. Pathak as a “pioneering Swachhagrahi” who revolutionised India’s sanitation sector.

“Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak introduced cost-effective, eco-friendly sanitation solutions that enhanced public health and upheld human dignity. Working in the field of sanitation is never easy—it demands deep commitment. Despite initial ridicule and social stigma, Bindeshwar Ji remained unwavering in his dedication, guided by the single-minded philosophy of ‘One Life, One Mission,’” said the message from the PM.

He further expressed confidence that the Memorial Centre would uphold Dr. Pathak’s legacy, fostering new learning and preserving his pioneering work. Sulabh International President Kumar Dilip reflected on Dr. Pathak’s enduring impact, stating: “Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak was not just the founder of Sulabh—he was the soul of a movement that restored dignity to millions. This Memorial Centre is our collective commitment to carry his mission forward. It stands as a beacon of compassion, innovation, and social justice, inspiring future generations to create a more equitable and humane world.”

Dr. Pathak’s contributions over five decades have reshaped sanitation, social reform, and human dignity in India and beyond. His initiatives, from eliminating manual scavenging to advocating for menstrual hygiene and environmental sustainability, have transformed countless lives across the Global South.

The newly inaugurated Memorial Centre is housed in Dr. Pathak’s personal office and serves as a space for learning, reflection, and inspiration. Key highlights include:

Technological Innovations: Exhibits showcasing the twin-pit pour-flush toilet, biogas systems, and other eco-friendly sanitation models pioneered by Dr. Pathak.

National Legacy Wing: A tribute to Sulabh’s pivotal role in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2014, and its alignment with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Memorial Centre stands as a tribute to Dr. Pathak’s tireless efforts and continues to serve as an inspiration for future changemakers dedicated to dignity, equity, and universal sanitation.

