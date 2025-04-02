Adah Sharma's fan makes a painting for her with his own blood

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma has carved a niche for herself with some powerful portrayals in the recent past. In a shocking move, a fan made a painting of the actress with his own blood.

The painting seems to be inspired by her character Rosie from 'Sunflower 2'.

Reacting to this, Adah said, "I feel very blessed that people love the characters I play, from 1920 to the Kerala Story, Commando, and Sunflower and I love the fan art as well, but Rosie was a creepy character who did really weird things. In real life, I'm not a connoisseur of blood so please don't use body fluids to make art."

Over and above this, another fan made a painting of Adah's film 'Bastar story' on their fingernail, along with a painting with rice.

Talking about this, Adah stated, "Creativity is lovely! "

Adah delivered another memorable performance in her last release, 'Tumko Meri Kasam'. Released on March 21, the project received positive reviews from the audience.

Elated by the overwhelming response, Adah shared, "It means the world to me that people were so touched they were crying. And if they think my performance was even more emotional than 'The Kerala Story' that makes me even more happy. I give each performance my all and I'm very fortunate from horror (1920) to comedy (sunflower season 2) to action (commando) to drama and emotion, the audience accepts me in all kinds of roles."

'Tumko Meri Kasam' is loosely based on the life of Dr Ajay Murdia and Indira Murdia, who opened a chain of IVF clinics in India.

Vikram Bhatt's directorial stars Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, Shubhankar Das, and Manmeet Singh Sawhney in supporting roles.

Up next, Adah has an international film in her kitty.

Furthermore, her lineup includes the second season of the web series 'Reeta Sanyal', along with the sequel to the film 'Chandini Bar', and two more untitled projects.

