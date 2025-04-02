RFDL 2024-25: Dempo SC, Classic FA keep National Championship dreams alive with wins

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Dempo SC and Classic FA registered crucial wins to keep Group B alive till the final matchday of the National Group Stage in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) 2024-25 at the Reliance Corporate Ground here on Wednesday. Before the game against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Dempo SC direly needed the three points to stay in contention for the RFDL National Championship and left their all on the pitch to register a much-needed win.

In the 20th minute, Swavel Cristiano Furtado capitalised on a mistake from Mohun Bagan Super Giant skipper Amandeep in the danger area. The midfielder went for a first-time shot, and the ball took a deflection to beat the goalkeeper from the edge of the box.

The Golden Eagles showed more intent with their attacking moves and bore the fruit in the 50th minute. Sairon Albuquerque delivered a pinpoint cross from a free-kick near the halfway line.

Rahul Peter Rodrigues was left unmarked in the box and headed it past Mohun Bagan Super Giant goalkeeper Priyansh Dubey to make it 2-0. The Goan side kept hold of the scoreline despite relentless attacking from the Mariners to get back into the game and registered three crucial points.

On the other hand, Classic FA marked their third consecutive win by edging Mumbai City FC 1-0 in the afternoon kickoff. First-half goal from Md. Arbash was enough for the Manipur-based side to lock all three points.

The midfielder expertly controlled the ball following a long throw-in and drove it in with his left foot to beat the goalkeeper from inside the box. With the win, the competition in Group B will go down the wire till the final matchday on 5th April where two teams will progress to the RFDL National Championship.

Earlier on Tuesday, East Bengal FC suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Kickstart FC. Laikhuram Ricky Singh's 45th-minute free-kick was headed backward by Saikhom Borish Singh, and Bishwas Budha Chhetri was in the right place at the right time to drive it in and make it 1-0.

The Karnataka side held onto their lead till the end to secure the three points. The game also saw three players sent off right at the final whistle of the game. Kickstart's Paotinmang Tuboi and East Bengal substitutes Andrews A and Muhammed Roshal were all shown a red card for misconduct.

